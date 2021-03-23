'We stand with the Philippines': US slams presence of Chinese militia vessels in West PH Sea

MANILA— The United States on Tuesday expressed concern over the presence of Chinese militia vessels in Philippine waters, noting that their appearance was meant to “intimidate and threaten” the country and undermine regional stability.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Manila said it notes the diplomatic protest filed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. as well as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s call to have China recall the 220 boats moored in the Julian Felipe Reef, also known as Whitsun Reef.

The reef is within the West Philippine Sea, the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, which China claims in near entirety, conducting militarization and island-building activities.

“The [People’s Republic of China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region… We share the concerns of our Philippine allies,” the US Embassy said.

"We stand with the Philippines, our oldest treaty ally in Asia," it said.

Julian Felipe Reef is a large boomerang shaped shallow coral reef at the northeast of Pagkakaisa Banks and Reefs (Union Reefs), located approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

It is within the Philippine EEZ and continental shelf, over which the country owns exclusive right to use resources, including fish, oil and natural gas.

Authorities earlier said that the Philippine Coast Guard had reported the presence of the vessels, which bore the Chinese flag. They were first reported moored at the reef on March 7.

But the Chinese Embassy in Manila, in a statement, denied allegations the vessels are part of Beijing's militia, describing them as fishing vessels taking shelter due to “rough sea conditions.” It also insisted that the reef is part of their territory.

The US, however, pointed out that the boats have been gathering in the area no matter the weather.

“Chinese boats have been mooring in this area for many months in ever increasing numbers, regardless of the weather,” it said.

The US, while no party in the South China Sea dispute, has been pushing for freedom of navigation in the vital trading route. It has held patrols and drills in the area.

Malacañang on Monday said it believes that the development could be talked out with China, which it considered as a friend.

On orders of the Philippines armed forces chief, an aircraft was dispatched on the same day to the area to determine the latest situation, said military spokesman Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo.

In January, the Philippines protested a new Chinese law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, describing it as a "threat of war".

- With a report from Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News