Lorenzana tells China to withdraw militia ships in PH-claimed reef

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2021 11:37 PM | Updated as of Mar 23 2021 12:06 AM

The Philippines lodges a diplomatic protest against China over the presence of over 200 Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Embassy denied allegations the vessels are part of Beijing's militia. It also insists, the reef is part of their territory to begin with. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 22, 2021
 
