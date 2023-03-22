MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to suspend for 60 days Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. from his congressional seat amid his continued absence.

Two hundred ninety-two (292) House lawmakers favored Teves' suspension, with zero abstention and zero opposition.

Teves ignored a Tuesday deadline to appear before the House ethics panel and has yet to return from his overseas trip to face the multiple criminal complaints against him.

Ferdinand Topacio, Teves' lawyer, previously said that Teves could not simply be expelled from his post because this would disenfranchise his constituents.

"Expulsion is not taken lightly, especially not in connection with any crime for which a person has not been convicted of final judgment," Topacio said.

"Because if you expel a congressman, a senator, you disenfranchise the particular group of people that he represents in his district, that elected him to Congress."

The House is empowered by its own rules and the 1987 Constitution to discipline its members, but a two-thirds vote of all members is required for suspensions and expulsions, and suspensions cannot exceed 60 days.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News