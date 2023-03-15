MANILA -- The House of Representatives ethics panel is starting closed-door proceedings on the continuing absence of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves from legislative sessions despite the advice of Speaker Martin Romualdez for him to come home.

Teves is being linked to the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The House announced through its website that the Committee on Ethics and Privileges chaired by COOP NATCCO party-list Rep. Felimon Espares will convene Wednesday to tackle Teves' absence without leave in the House of Representatives and without appropriate travel authority.

Espares said members of the House must attend sessions.

"Di naman natin i-tolerate itong may mga ganitong nangyari na defiance ng order or dapat mag-attend talaga so ganun lang," he said.

"Alam naman natin na open naman yan sa media na pinapauwi so kung wala talagang ano dahilan na bakit hindi siya makauwi so bakit hanggang ngayon wala pa," he added.



Ethics committee proceedings are usually held behind closed doors. Depending on the decision of the members, the panel can either recommend the suspension, expulsion and dropping of members from the rolls.

"Options dito of course we are on the administrative aspect to really recommend whatever disciplinary actions....Usually ganun naman. Suspension pero kung come to worse so the House according to our rule may expulsion at saka dropping from rolls," Espares said.

He said the panel will adhere to due process, and the committee will inform the respondent of its decision.

"It depends with the decision of the committee after the way we will process and inform the respondent or whatsoever," he said.

The lawmaker explained that the meeting was called upon the initiative of the members of the 17-man panel.

He was not categorical when he was asked if the meeting was called upon Romualdez's instructions.

Teves earlier said he delayed his homecoming because of concerns for his own safety.