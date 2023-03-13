Home  >  News

Teves vows to return to PH to respond to allegations linking him to Degamo slay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 13 2023 11:04 PM

A Philippine lawmaker implicated in the murders of several politicians extended his stay in the United States.

Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. said he delayed his homecoming because of concerns for his own safety. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 13, 2023
