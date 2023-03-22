MANILA — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental past noon on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The tectonic tremor that hit the province at 12:28 p.m. was located by Phivolcs 2 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town.
It struck at a depth of 43 kilometers.
Phivolcs' initial bulletin showed no immediate reports the quake was felt in the epicenter or surrounding areas, but instrumental intensities were recorded.
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity III - Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
- Intensity I - Magpet and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; City of Davao; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; City of General Santos, Tampakan, and
- City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
State seismologists said damage and aftershocks are unlikely.
Earthquakes are common in the Philippines. Last week, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Zambales province and was felt in parts of Metro Manila and neighboring areas.