MANILA — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Zambales province and was felt in parts of Metro Manila on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake's epicenter was 14 kilometers northeast of Masinloc town. It hit at a depth of 22 kilometers at 12:21 p.m., according to Phivolcs' initial bulletin.

The tremor could cause damage, state seismologists warned.

The quake was felt at a "weak" Intensity 3 in Quezon City and Intensity 2 in Baguio City.

The Phivolcs said it recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity III - Infanta, Pangasinan; Lucena City, Quezon; Santa Ignacia, Tarlac; Iba, Cabangan, Zambales

Intensity II - Orani, Bataan; Santol, La Union; Bamban, Tarlac City, Tarlac; Olongapo City, Zambales

Intensity I - Dinalupihan, Abucay, Bataan; Obando, Malolos City, Plaridel, Calumpit, San Ildefonso, Bulacan; ; Roxas City, Capiz; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Pasay, Marikina City, Metro Manila; San Jose, Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Magalang, Pampanga; Urdaneta, Bolinao, Pangasinan; Ramos, Tarlac; Subic, Zambales

Just last week, the Philippines conducted its first-quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

More details to follow.

— With reports from Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse