'Puwede pong maghanapbuhay ang lahat': Palace rejects repeat of ECQ aid

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City accommodates parishioners on Sunday, a day before the parishes under the Diocese of Cubao close their doors from March 22 to April 4.

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday rejected another aid distribution similar to last year when the country was under enhanced community quarantine, despite stricter COVID-19 rules in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces.

The operation of some businesses are suspended while others are limited in the capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which will be called "NCR Plus" until April 4.

Asked what type of assistance businesses in this bubble would receive, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the government offers loans and emergency employment.

"Pero in terms of iyong sinasabi mong ayuda na gaya ng binigay natin sa ECQ, dahil hindi naman po natin pinipigil magtrabaho ang ating mga kababayan eh hindi na po tayo dapat magbigay ng ganoong ayuda dahil puwede pong maghanapbuhay ang lahat," he said in a press briefing.

(But in terms of aid that we gave during ECQ, because we did not stop our compatriots from working, we cannot give that kind of aid because everyone can work.)

The government distributed billions in cash aid to indigents and the jobless last year, when the Philippines was under ECQ or enhanced community quarantine, the strictest of 4 lockdown levels.

"I understand iyong mga local governments po, iyong mga subject to localized and granular, nagbibigay po rin sila ng ayuda," said Roque.

(I understand local governments give assistance to those under localized and granular lockdowns.)

Driving schools, traditional cinemas, videos and interactive game arcades, libraries, archives, museums, cultural events, and tourist attractions that are not open-air are closed in the NCR Plus bubble until April 4.

Restaurants will remain open but only for delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining services. Gyms and spas can also operate at a limited capacity.

Restrictions in the NCR bubble include night curfews and the prohibition of mass gatherings, Roque earlier said.

"This is not hard lockdown," he said in a virtual briefing on Sunday. "But we have additional restrictions."

Gatherings will be allowed for weddings, baptisms, and funeral services, but limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Travel will remain unimpeded within the bubble area but only individuals 18-65 years old are allowed outdoors.

Travel to and from the bubble area is limited to health and emergency frontline services personnel, government officials and government frontline personnel, persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons and those going to the airport to travel abroad.

The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

Total recorded cases in the Philippines had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, among the highest in Asia.

The health department urged the public to ensure adherence to minimum public health standards, which includes the wearing of masks even at home when not alone.

