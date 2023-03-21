Commuters use the EDSA Bus Carousel in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 3, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday allayed concerns over the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Philippines logged 1,171 coronavirus infections from March 13 to 19, which is 19 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Based on the analysis of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, this is the highest number of weekly cases in 7 weeks or since the week of Jan. 23 to 29, 2023 when the department logged 1,203 cases based on the COVID-19 Data Drop.

"Base sa ating pagmomonitor, nakikita natin, oo, tumataas ang mga kaso but our hospitals are all manageable. Ang ating severe and critical [cases] are kept at that minimum," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"Sa aking pananaw at payo ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan, hindi po tayo dapat matakot. Hindi po tayo dapat mag-alala," she added.

Vergeire instead urged the public get vaccinated and wear masks properly.

The DOH has reported 368 severe and critical COVID-19 cases or 10.3 percent of the total COVID-19 admissions.

This is 5 percent higher than it was the prior week or 17 admissions more than the prior week’s 351 cases, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

At least 272 or 13.3 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17 percent.

According to the ABS-CBN IRG, this is the 13th straight week that the COVID-19 ICU bed utilization rate is below 20 percent.

The number of occupied ICU beds for COVID-19 for the week of March 13 to 19 is 3 percent higher than it was the prior week or 7 beds more than the prior week’s 265 beds, the group added.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 63 more COVID-related fatalities.

The ABS-CBN IRG said the number of deaths for the week of March 13 to 19 is higher by 9 percent or by 5 deaths than the 58 deaths logged the week prior.

— With a report from ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

