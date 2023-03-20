MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,171 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.
From March 13 to 19 , an average of 167 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 19 percent higher compared to the previous week.
Of the new infections during the week, 6 case were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.
As of Sunday, 368 cases or 10.3 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.
At least 272 or 13.3 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17 percent.
During the past week, the DOH also verified 63 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.
The deaths occurred in the following months:
- 2 in March 2022
- 6 in February 2022
- 6 in January 2022
- 4 in November 2021
- 11 in October 2021
- 8 in September 2021
- 9 in August 2021
- 4 in July 2021
- 3 in June 2021
- 3 in May 2021
- 4 in April 2021
- 2 in March 2021
- 1 in January
As of March 20, the Philippines has 9,223 active COVID-19 cases.
Since the pandemic started, the country has tallied 4,079,056 coronavirus infections, of which some 66,278 resulted in deaths.
To date, over 79 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Of the figure, more than 24 million people have received their first boosters while 4.5 million have gotten their second boosters.
