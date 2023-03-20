Jeepneys ply their route along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 7, 2023, amid transport group PISTON's announcement of the week-long strike to continue. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,171 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From March 13 to 19 , an average of 167 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 19 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 6 case were considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 368 cases or 10.3 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 272 or 13.3 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 63 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

2 in March 2022

6 in February 2022

6 in January 2022

4 in November 2021

11 in October 2021

8 in September 2021

9 in August 2021

4 in July 2021

3 in June 2021

3 in May 2021

4 in April 2021

2 in March 2021

1 in January

As of March 20, the Philippines has 9,223 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has tallied 4,079,056 coronavirus infections, of which some 66,278 resulted in deaths.

To date, over 79 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, more than 24 million people have received their first boosters while 4.5 million have gotten their second boosters.

