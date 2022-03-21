Students eat inside a dining hall at the Far Eastern University in Manila on February 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A student group on Monday urged the government to allot funds for the health insurance of learners and teachers, particularly those who will attend in-person classes, as schools gradually reopen amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) President Jandeil Roperos said not all students can afford health insurance, a requirement for those who wish to attend limited face-to-face classes.

"Kaya ang panawagan namin sa gobyerno, mag-allot ng budget for medical health [insurance] ng students and education stakeholders," Roperos said in a press conference.

(That's why we call on the government to allot a budget for the medical health of students and education stakeholders.)

The government recently allowed colleges and universities under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 to hold in-person classes at full capacity.

Under the guidelines, however, only fully vaccinated students with health insurance can go back to their campuses.

Students aged 21 and above can enroll under state health insurer PhilHealth as indigent members as they do not have any "visible means of income," a Palace official earlier said.

Those under 21 years old may register as dependents of their parents, the official added.

In the briefing, Roperos said some higher education institutions make their students sign waivers stating they would not pay for medical expenses should the learner catch COVID-19 while attending in-person classes.

She also renewed calls for government to provide "free and regular antigen testing, comprehensive tracing and treatment, and health facilities" instead of requiring students to get vaccinated before attending physical classes.

Meanwhile, Philippine Medical Students' Association Chairperson Clark Trovela said most HEIs are implementing hybrid learning.

"May compromise pa rin talaga when it comes to learning pero understood naman kasi nga ito iyong situation natin," he said of the scheme that blends remote learning and limited in-person classes.

(Really, there's still a compromise when it comes to learning but it's understood because of our situation.)

