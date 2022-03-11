Students take selfies at the school grounds of the Far Eastern University in Manila on Feb. 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 task force has approved a 100-percent seating capacity for limited face-to-face classes in higher education institutions under Alert Level 1, Malacañang said on Friday.

Acting Deputy Presidential spokesperson Michel Ablan said this was among the recommendations of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) that the inter-agency task force approved.

"Nasa maximum of 100-percent capacity naman ang seating capacity ng mga classroom sa kolehiyo sa mga lugar na nasa Alert Level 1," he said in a press briefing.

(The seating capacity for classrooms in colleges will be at a maximum of 100-percent capacity in areas under Alert Level 1.)

Only fully vaccinated personnel and students shall be allowed in the school's premises, Ablan added.

He said unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students should continue under flexible learning modes, he said.

Ablan said colleges and universities that opt to open their limited in-person classes must also adhere to the following guidelines.

HEIs must make a self-assessment checklist.

It is up to the HEI to determine which learning mode will be used during the in-person classes "as long as there will be continuity of learning under any flexible learning modality."

Student dormitories may operate, provided that they coordinate with the local government.

HEIs "shall ensure" that students who will attend their face-to-face classes are registered with PhilHealth or any insurance provider "which covers medical expenses related to COVID-19, as either direct or indirect contributor."

Ablan said students above 21 years old could enroll in PhilHealth as indigent members as they do not have any "visible means of income."

Students below 21 years old meanwhile may register as dependents of their parents or legal guardians, he added.

The task force in November last year allowed the phased implementation of in-person classes in higher educational institutions.

CHED had urged colleges and universities to suspend face-to-face classes, however, if COVID-19 cases were increasing.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV