Students of University of the East line up to receive their first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on November 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A student group rejected Monday the government's policy allowing only students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes in colleges and universities.

Inoculation should not be a requirement for those who want to take part in face-to-face classes because many students will be "left behind," given the supposedly slow rollout of the government's vaccination program, said National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) President Jandeil Roperos.

"Hindi tayo agree diyan [sa policy] dahil sa bagal ng rollout ng vaccination sa Pilipinas. Sobrang maraming estudyante pa rin ang male-left behind," she said in an online press conference.

(We don't agree with that policy because of the slow vaccination rollout in the country. Many students will be left behind.)

Roperos, also nominee of the Kabataan party-list in the May elections, said it is possible to hold "safe" in-person classes without requiring COVID-19 vaccination.

As of Feb. 17, some 78 percent of students in higher education have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Roperos urged the government to speed up its vaccination rollout and provide more funding for the education sector, which is gradually resuming physical classes.

"Pabilisin na iyong vaccination rollout, gawin itong komprehensibo para hindi discriminated iyong mga estudyanteng gustong-gusto nang pumasok sa paaralan... pero hindi pa nababakunahan," she said.

(We should speed up the vaccination rollout, make it more comprehensive so we don't discriminate against students who really want to go back to school... but have yet to be vaccinated.)

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease recently allowed colleges and universities under Alert Level 1 to hold in-person classes at full capacity.

Under the guidelines, only fully vaccinated college students and those with health insurance can attend classroom sessions.

Since October 2021, colleges and universities have also been conducting school-based inoculation against COVID-19.

The government, which rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination program on March 1 last year, has been holding focused national vaccination days but recently failed to meet its targets.

Close to 236 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered in the country as of March 11. More than 137.35 million have so far been administered as of March 9.

Nearly 64 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated, while some 62.6 million others have received their first dose. More than 10.6 million booster shots have also been administered.

