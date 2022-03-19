A crowd welcomes presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo at the Rizal Park in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (VP Leni media handout)

MANILA - Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society (CBCS) chairman Guiamel Alim expressed his support for Vice President Leni Robredo in the May elections.

"Personally, I am campaigning for Leni Robredo," Alim told ABS-CBN News.

Alim said he is expecting to get the support of fellow member civil societies in the consortium.

The CBCS has 160 member organizations across Mindanao, and is part of a network of 29 civil society organizations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other parts of the southern island.

"I'm looking forward to getting as many civil society organizations to support our declaration of support to [Vice] President Leni," he said.

Other Moro civic groups in the BARMM in February also gave Robredo their backing, creating the Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP) group.

"She has been very consistently supporting the peace process. We believe Leni can do the happy ending to the peace process, with the Bangsamoro and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front," Alim said of the Vice President.

Robredo during her term as a congresswoman helped author the Bangsamoro Basic law, the charter of the Bangsamoro government drafted within the framework of the peace deal between the government and the MILF.

"We are looking forward for her to initiate and sustain peace talks with other rebel groups, including the National Democratic Front. We at the Bangsamoro believe that there is no other option but to talk," Alim said.

"I think she can promote transitional justice to all victims of massive human rights abuses so that we will have this kind of healing, reconciliation, and justice for the victims, and those who have committed crimes."

Robredo roused supporters as she barnstormed through Mindanao from March 15 to 18.

The presidential candidate met with Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco and Alamada town mayor Jesus Sacdalan before paying a courtesy visit to Kidapawan City mayor Joseph Evangelista and Koronadal City mayor Eliordo Ogena on Tuesday.

Robredo also met with a multi-sectoral people's assembly in Kidapawan where she thanked volunteers who showed up to offer their support, and visited Basilan.