DOH logs more COVID-19 variant cases amid infection surge



MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday announced more cases of COVID-19 variants, including the P.3 that was first detected in the Philippines, and those that came from the United Kingdom and South Africa as the country's daily tally surged to record levels.

In a statement, the health department said there were

6 more cases of the P.3, 46 more cases of the B.1.1.7 or the UK variant, as well as 62 newly-reported infections of the B.1.351 or the variant first recorded in South Africa.

This was based on results of the genome sequencing of 150 samples that came mostly from laboratories in pandemic epicenter Metro Manila, the statement read.

This brings the total number of P.3 variant cases in the country to 104, UK variant cases to 223, and South African variant infections to 152.

The health department reiterated that "the P.3 variant is still not identified as a variant of concern as current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications," the DOH's statement read.

The country on Friday recorded its highest ever daily tally of more than 7,103 new COVID-19 cases, despite being under lockdown for more than a year.

The surge in new cases was blamed on health protocol breaches and looser quarantine restrictions, with the presence of local variants as supposedly only a factor.

