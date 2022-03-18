Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters in Cavite during a sortie on March 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

KAWIT, Cavite - Cases should be filed against candidates and other people who bring participants to campaign events "for a fee," Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso said Friday.

Domagoso said he is referring to no one in particular, but added that there have been reports of "motor-paid", a pun that refers to "motorcades" where people are paid to attend.

"I hope kung talagang may ganun, makasuhan kasi bawal yun sa batas (because that is against the law)," he told reporters in a chance interview.

"Solicitation of votes through money, or in exchange of votes, you give something, bawal 'yun. Alam natin yun, maliwanag pa sa sikat ng araw," he said.

(Solicitation of votes through money, or in exchange of votes you give something, that's prohibited. We clearly know that.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Domagoso urged his supporters not to recruiting people to attend his campaign events in exchange for money or other incentives.

"Kung may tumutulong diyan sa side, as much as possible, 'wag natin bolahin ang sarili natin," the Manila Mayor said.

(If there are people who are helping us on the side, as much as possible, let's not kid ourselves.)

"Wag natin papuntahin ang tao for a fee. Gusto ko pumunta sila dahil baka interesado silang mapakinggan tayo," he said.

(Let's not ask people to come here for a fee. I want them to come because they might be interested in listening to us.)

Domagoso earlier said that his team prefers to hold "retail campaigns" and town hall meetings over holding grand sorties, to bring their events closer to communities.

"Kaya ang gusto ko, bara-barangay, iba-ibang area para iba-ibang mukha, iba-ibang tao, so yung switch to Isko ma-achieve natin," he said.

(That's why I want to go to barangyas, to different areas so that we get to see different faces, meet different people so that we can convince people to switch to Isko.)

"'Yun ang kailangangan mangyari ngayon (That's what needs to happen now). We need to switch a lot of people in our favor," he said.

Domagoso ranked third in the latest presidential preference survey of Pulse Asia, conducted last month, trailing behind former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who got the support of 60 percent of 2,400 respondents, and Vice President Leni Robredo, who got 15 percent. The Manila mayor got 10 percent.

Earlier this week, Marcos' camp drew flak after news cameras caught some people receiving white envelopes with P500 each during a campaign event in Nueva Ecija.

Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio "Oyie" Umali denied that they were paying off people to attend Marcos' sortie, saying the money distributed during a campaign rally was cash aid from the provincial government set for distribution on the same day of the Marcos' camp sortie.