MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will not take action on the alleged cash distribution incident in presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos' campaign rally in Nueva Ecija, unless a formal complaint is filed, a commissioner said Wednesday.

In a message to reporters, commissioner George Garcia said the en banc agreed to wait for a complainant instead of conducting a motu proprio investigation.

"Regarding the alleged pamimigay ng pera, we will wait for the proper complaint to be filed so that we can take action thereon," he said.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, giving, offering, or promising "money or anything of value... in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election" is prohibited.

Videos of the alleged cash distribution during Marcos' event in Nueva Ecija have circulated on social media. The videos showed supposed attendees being handed envelopes reportedly with P500 inside.

Officials from the Marcos camp, according to news reports, denied having knowledge about the alleged cash distribution and said they will look into it, with one abhorring such action.

Garcia previously stood as Marcos' lawyer in the latter's election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. He had said he will inhibit from all cases involving his previous clients.

Marcos, 64, is the frontrunner in latest pre-election surveys of Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations.

