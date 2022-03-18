Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters in Cavite during a sortie on March 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

KAWIT, Cavite - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso said Friday he is okay with several members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s largest volunteer group supposedly throwing support behind another presidential contender.

Some members of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) had said that 98 percent of the group voted to back the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. even though their founder, former Agrarian Sec. John Castriciones, is endorsing Domagoso for the country’s top post.

“Good for them. Nagustuhan nila yung ibang kandidato, demokrasya ito, okay lang,” Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

(Good for them. It’s okay if they like another candidate, this is democracy.)

Domagoso noted that the MRRD-NECC is a group that is not composed of his supporters “by its very nature.”

“The mere fact that some of them supports us, thank you very much. Addition na sa amin yun,” the Manila Mayor said.

“‘Yung hindi sa amin, makakuha kami ng konti, dagdag sa amin,” he said.

(If we can get a bit of votes from those that do not belong to us, that is still an addition for us.)

Castriciones, a member of PDP-Laban, joined Domagoso’s senatorial slate as a guest candidate earlier this year after his MRRD-NECC pledged to use its machinery to propel the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer’s candidacy.

Domagoso said the former Agrarian chief brought up the recent issue before their Cavite sortie.

“Kaninang umaga, sinabi niya na baka may ilang indibidwal na susuporta sa ibang kandidato,” the presidential aspirant said.

(This morning, he told me that there might be some individuals who might be supporting other candidates.)

“Sabi ko sa kaniya, ‘John, ikaw lang dagdag na sa akin kasi dati ka naman naming hindi kasama, so plus one na ako boto, minus one na sila,’” he said.

(I told him, “John, your vote alone is already an addition to us because you were not with our group before, so that’s minus one for them already.”)

Aksyon Demokratiko’s campaign team uses “simple mathematics and [has a] very practical understanding” when it comes to elections, Domagoso said.

“At the end of the day, malaki ang bansa, maraming botante. There are so many fish in the ocean, the market is so huge,” he said.

(At the end of the day, the country is big, there are many voters.)

“Masaya na ako na madagdagan kami nang konti,” he said.

(I am happy if we can just have a few additional votes.)

While several members of the MRRD-NECC have shifted to another candidate, other Duterte allies, such as actress Vivian Velez and Mocha Uson, have pledged their support to Domagoso’s campaign.

The Manila Mayor has also been vocal that he is hoping to get an endorsement from Duterte.