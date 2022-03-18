Mommy D prays for Manny Pacquiao before his fight against Yordenis Ugas. Photo by Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Dionisia Pacquiao or "Mommy D", mother of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, remains unperturbed by negative comments against her son who is eyeing the presidency this May.

"Kahit siya (Manny), sabi niya 'Hayaan mo lang ang tao.'.. Nanonood ako (ng balita), pero hindi ako masyadong nagbasa. Nai-stress ako," Mommy D told ABS-CBN News.

According to her, what is important for her is that she knows that her son has a genuine, noble intention to serve the people.

"Sa isip ko, inggit lang sila," she said.

What many people do not see is Manny's capacity to achieve things and lead, Mommy D said, as proven by his victory in the boxing ring, his election as a senator, and his successful effort to pull out his loved ones from poverty.

"Kung bobo talaga ang anak ko... kung mahina isip nya, hindi kami makaayos ng titirahan, hindi siya makabigay sa mga kapatid ng bahay... hindi rin siya mapipili ng tao na maging senador," she said.

She also dismissed survey results showing her son lagging behind among the contenders.

"Hindi talaga kami nag-worry. Hindi pa naman time ng election eh. May isang buwan pa para mag-adjust," Mommy D said.

"Hindi ako nag-abala, hindi ako naniwala (sa survey), she added.

Despite being restricted by her son from going outside due to the threat of COVID-19, Mommy D said she will join his campaign sorties from time to time to help him reach out to the people.

"Sabi n'ya, 'Wag ka nang maglabas 'Mang, kasi iniingatan kita.' Sabi ko, andiyan naman si Lord, nakabantay sa akin," she said.

The so-called "PacMom" admits online bashing is intense so she avoids watching the news to protect her emotion and health.

"Ang sikreto ko, nagdasal ako: 'Gabayan Mo ang anak ko sa pag-ikot n'ya sa buong Pilipinas... Guide-an mo s'ya Lord, na lahat ng mga taong nagsuporta sa kanya, botohan s'ya'," she said.

In the middle of the interview, Mommy D pulled out a brown image of the Child Jesus (Sto. Niño) and a small prayer book, which she said she has been using in praying for Manny since he was starting out as a boxer.

In one of Pacquiao's biggest boxing bouts, Mommy D was seen in the crowd holding a small religious figure along with a rosary, while reciting prayers for her son.

This is the same image that she bought along a street in New York years ago, Mommy D said.

"Eto (image of Sto Niño) ang gabay ko. Siya ang tawagan ko: 'Gabayan mo anak ko, gabayan mo si Manny'. Eto, sagrado sa perdon con Dios," she shared.

"Dala-dala ko 'to. Ultimo sa malayo. Eto ang ilagay ko sa noo n'ya (Manny)," said added, before making a sign of the cross on her forehead.

In her heart, Mommy D said she knows that God will make her son as the country's next president.

"Na-andito sa isip ko. Naniwala ako na siya ang makaupo (as president)."

And in the event that Manny wins the presidency, given her age, Mommy D said that she will just always be behind her son, aiding him through prayer and guiding him and his leadership.

In 2019, many of their relatives and friends persuaded Mommy D to run as OFW party-list representative.

She declined the offer, saying she will just be stressed and tired from performing the tasks.

"Ayoko, matanda na ako... Gusto ko man sa party, pero ang katawan ko, hindi na kaya. Busy yan (trabaho)," she said.

Yet, despite her age and being part of some activities to support her son's candidacy, Mommy D said she keeps herself entertained by allotting time for another source of her happiness: ballroom dancing.

