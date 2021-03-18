PH seeks 'steady supply' of COVID-19 vaccines for 'better Christmas'

Health workers from Sta. Ana Hospital administer the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, to fellow healthworkers from different hospitals in Manila on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines is seeking a "steady supply" of COVID-19 vaccines as it aims for a "better Christmas" this year, the government's inoculation czar said Thursday.

Government aims to immunize 50 to 70 million against the coronavirus this year to achieve herd immunity using stadiums and mega quarantine facilities, said Secretary Carlito Galvez.

It aims to vaccinate 1 million citizens per week in April, 2 million citizens per week in May, and 3 to 5 million per week beginning June, according to Galvez.

The country has so far inoculated 269,583 healthcare workers in 4,500 vaccination sites nationwide, Galvez said.

"Ang aming declaration is we'll have a better Christmas this coming year. 'Yun ang target namin na we will have a better Christmas. We will inoculate 70 million. Nakita namin, kaya po natin ito pag nagkaroon tayo ng steady supply," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Our declaration is we'll have a better Christmas this coming year. That's our target, we will have a better Christmas, we will inoculate 70 million. We saw this can be done if we have a steady supply.)

"Ang US, UK and even 'yung Israel, also India, ang pinakasecret nila is steady supply. Ganun ang gagawin natin na magkaroon tayo ng steady supply na accelerating by month."

(The US, UK, Israel and India, their secret is steady supply. That's what we'll do, we'll have a steady supply that accelerates by month.)

The country's COVID-19 supply currently relies on global alliance COVAX Facility, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca, Galvez said.

It eyes an early shipment of 200,00 to 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Novavax by second quarter when the US Food and Drug Administration grants it emergency approval, followed by local regulators.

The Philippines will also order 5 to 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V when its FDA approves emergency use, Galvez said.

"Initially magkakaroon kami ng 2 million this coming April," he said.

(Initially, we'll get 2 million this coming April.)

The country has so far only approved for emergency use COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

On Wednesday, it tallied 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of infections to 635,698. The country might reach 11,000 fresh cases daily by the end of the month if virus transmission is not curbed, the OCTA Research Group said.