PH likely to sign COVID-19 jab supply deal with Johnson & Johnson soon

MANILA - The Philippines and Johnson and Johnson will likely sign a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement "this coming week," the country's inoculation czar said Thursday.

The Philippines may also get Janssen's coronavirus vaccines through global alliance COVAX Facility, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said.

"Inaayos na po natin ang supply agreement...Most likely this coming week baka mapirmahan po natin," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We're working on the supply agreement...Most likely this coming week, we will sign it.)

"Ang maganda po, meron na po siyang EUL (emergency use listing) sa WHO (World Health Organization) so pwede na po siyang kasama sa COVAX."

(The WHO has issued an EUL for it so it may be included in COVAX Facility's vaccines.)

The Philippines has so far received more than 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX Facility and 600,000 CoronaVac jabs.

It aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity for a "better Christmas," Galvez said.