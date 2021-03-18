Baguio tourists required to undergo COVID-19 test

The local government of Baguio City revised its guidelines on Thursday in response to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Under its updated regulation, all tourists entering the city are now required to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR or Antigen test 72 hours prior to arrival.

This is aside from registering and scheduling a visit through visita.baguio.gov.ph.

The local government has also announced that it will limit visitors to to 3,000 per day through reservation system.

According to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who is also the contact tracing czar, the removal of COVID-19 testing poses risks to residents, especially to hotels and businesses accommodating tourists from other cities and provinces.

“One of the issues na nire-raise ng ating employees sa mga restaurants is very much their safety. Nalaman nila na wala na 'yung antigen test and they are worried kasi may mga pamilya rin silang inuuwian. They’re treating guest na did not undergo sa testing.” Magalong said.



Although there are hotels in the city that require guests to undergo COVID-19 testing, Magalong reimposed the regulation to cover the entire city due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in other cities.

“Because of this present situation, napag-usapan namin na kelangan i-reimpose muna natin. Pag nakita natin na okay na ulit di pwede nang alisin ulit. It's a hammer dance concept,” Magalong said.

The updated regulation is set to be implemented on Friday, March 19. -- Report by Micaella Costales Ilao

