Minors barred from domestic travel, says NTF spox

NAIA Terminal 1 personnel perform routine disinfection as a precaution against COVID-19 on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Minors will be prohibited from travelling domestically in a bid to curb virus spread, an official said Wednesday.

Only those aged 18 to 65 will be allowed to travel, said National Task Force spokesperson Ret. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

"Walang paghihigpit sa domestic movement maliban po sa mga bata. Meron na pong anunsiyo na paghihigpit po at ibabalik po natin ang pagbabawal sa lahat ng 17 years old and below. At ganun din po sa 65 years old and above," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There's no restriction on domestic movement except for children. There's been an announcement that the ban on 17 years old and below would return. The same for those 65 years old and above.)

"'Di muna pahihintulutan na sila ay bumiyahe sa panahon ng paghihigpit na ito para bumaba ang bilang (ng mga kaso)."

(They will not be allowed to travel during this period of movement restriction to lower the number of virus cases.)

Metro Manila mayors have restricted minors from going outside beginning Wednesday as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the capital region.

Government earlier allowed children aged 10 to 14 to go outside their homes in areas under the lowest quarantine level or modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).