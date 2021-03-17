Bulacan imposes curfew, liquor ban to curb COVID-19 spread

MANILA - The provincial government of Bulacan has imposed a curfew and liquor ban, beginning Wednesday in a move to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Curfew hours will be from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Only those in need of emergency services and those allowed to work in permitted industries, provided they show proof of identification and work schedules, are exempted.

JUST IN: Bulacan province to implement curfew (from 11pm-4am) and liquor ban for 1 month starting this Wednesday, March 17. | via Provincial Government of Bulacan pic.twitter.com/PBLO9AtzUA — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 17, 2021

In Executive Order No. 8, series of 2021, signed by Gov. Daniel Fernando on Tuesday, the local government also ordered a province-wide liquor ban which covers the sale, transport, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The provincial government will also implement border quarantine checkpoints.



Aside from these measures, the provincial government urged the public to observe the minimum health protocols, including wearing of face masks and face shields, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and physical distancing at all times.

All directives under EO No. 8 will take effect until April 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, the provincial capitol is temporarily closed on Wednesday and will resume operation on Thursday, March 18, to give way to the disinfection of the main building.

As of Tuesday, the province has 1,175 active COVID-19 cases.

RELATED VIDEO