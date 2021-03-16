PH to bar entry of foreigners, non-OFWs starting March 18

A limited number of passengers pass through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on December 22, 2020, 3 days before Christmas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine government will temporarily close its borders to foreigners and returning Filipinos who are not overseas workers starting March 18 amid an increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a memorandum circular issued Tuesday, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said the Philippines will suspend the entry of foreigners and non-OFW Filipinos from Thursday, March 18, until April 19, 2021, "in light of efforts to prevent the entry of SARS-CoV-2 variants from other countries and the further rise of cases."

The entry ban will cover all foreigners and non-OFWs, except for the following:

holders of 9(c) visa

medical repatriation and their escort/s duly endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs or the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration

distressed returning overseas Filipinos dully endorsed by the DFA and the OWWA

emergency, humanitarian and other analogous cases approved by the NTF COVID-19

The Civil Aeronautics Board earlier said it will only allow 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, also starting March 18.

The cap on inbound arrivals in the country's main gateway will be in effect until April 18, 2021, CAB said in an advisory.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported over 4,000 new confirmed infections in the country.

The Philippines is unlikely to return to enhanced community quarantine this March despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, Malacañang said as the country marked the first year of its coronavirus lockdown.

