PH sets cap on inbound international arrivals at NAIA amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA - Only 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights will be allowed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport starting March 18, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said Tuesday amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

The cap on inbound arrivals in the country's main gateway will be in effect until April 18, 2021, CAB said in an advisory.

"Airlines are also further advised to comply with the directives of the Bureau of Immigration on the kind of essential inbound travelers that will be allowed entry into the Philippines," CAB said.

Failure to comply will result in "appropriate penalty" in accordance with measures issued by the CAB, Manila International Airport Authority, Clark International Airport Authority, and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, the agency said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported over 4,000 new confirmed infections.

The Philippines is unlikely to return to enhanced community quarantine this March despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, Malacañang said as the country marked the first year of its coronavirus lockdown.

