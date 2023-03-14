Photo released by Coast Guard K9 Force Field Operating Unit-Northeastern Luzon shows the wreckage of Cessna 206 plane that went missing on January 24 in the mountainous Isabela province. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard K9 Force Field Operating Unit-Northeastern Luzon



MANILA — Investigators from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) remained at the crash site of a Cessna plane in Divilacan, Isabela on Tuesday, 5 days since the wreckage was discovered at the mountainous area.

CAAP deputy director general Captain Edgardo Diaz said 11 personnel from the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB) were tasked to secure the area to look for important plane parts that would aid their probe into how the Cessna 206 went down on January 24.



“‘Yong importante kasi diyan makita kung ano ang naging condition ng eroplano sa ‘pag-crash na ‘yan. Mahalagang makuha ang instruments kasi may makukuha silang information diyan,” Diaz told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

(It's important to find out the condition of the plane before the crash. It's important to find the instruments because they could get information from these.)



Diaz said authorities were prioritizing the retrieval of 3 parts, namely the propeller, engine, and the emergency locator transmitter.



However, the CAAP said the length of the retrieval operations would depend on the weather in the area.



He noted that bad weather had delayed the return of the bodies of the plane’s pilot and 5 passengers to Cauayan, Isabela, where relatives were waiting.



A Philippine Air Force helicopter arrived in Divilacan on Tuesday morning to transport the remains of the crash victims.



Diaz said investigators would give a full report on their probe in the coming days.