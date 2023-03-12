MANILA — Authorities in Isabela were still braving poor weather and terrain conditions to transport the bodies of the 6 victims aboard the Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the province last January.

In a statement on Sunday, the Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT) said the retrieval team had "not reached the point where the second team is waiting to take over."

As of writing, the team that recovered the victims' bodies was still in the mountainous and forested area the town of Divilacan near Barangay Ditarum where the crash site was located.

Disaster authorities in Divilacan said they were confident that the victims' remains would reach the town's proper on Sunday.

"However, weather forecast is not good for choppers after 12 p.m.," said IMT head Constante Foronda Jr.

Foronda also said the remains are likely to arrive in Cauayan City by Monday.

Sunday marks the fourth day since the crash site of the downed Cessna plane was found, almost 2 months since it went missing. No survivors were found.

“Difficult terrain and the area’s thick jungle are contributing to the difficulty of retrieving the bodies which may take days,” the Philippine Army earlier said in a statement.

Search teams discovered the aircraft's wreckage within the 20-kilometer radius of the Maconacon airport, its supposed destination when it went missing on Jan. 24.

The plane had taken off from Cauayan airport on a route that would have taken it across the Sierra Madre mountain range, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) earlier said.

—with reports from Harris Julio and Michael Joe Delizo, ABS-CBN News

