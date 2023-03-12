MULTIMEDIA

Look: Cessna plane 206 wreckage in Isabela

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Photo released by Coast Guard K9 Force Field Operating Unit-Northeastern Luzon shows the wreckage of Cessna 206 plane that went missing on January 24 in the mountainous area of Isabela province at Barangay Ditarum in Divilacan on Saturday. The remains of the 6 individuals onboard the plane were recovered on Saturday after weeks of search in the area.

Photo courtesy of Coast Guard K9 Force Field Operating Unit-Northeastern Luzon.

-- From a report by Harris Julio, ABS-CBN News