Activists, drivers mount protest vs. soaring oil prices

MANILA -- Members of AnakPawis and PISTON launched Monday their weeklong protest actions against the soaring oil prices in the country.

“Pinapaalala namin sa gobyerno na kayo pa rin ang may pananagutan sa krisis na nanararanasan ng mamamayang Pilipino,” Lina Linaban of AnakPawis party-list said at a press conference in Quezon City.

“Maglulunsad tayo ng isang linggong protesta… Nanawagan kami sa nga driver, operator, magsasaka, mangigisda at sa lahat, lumahok po tayo sa isang linggong protesta aktibidad at pagkilos sa inyong lokalidad… Sisimulan natin ngayong araw,” she adds.

Anakpawis to take the issue of high oil prices online with hashtag #OhMyGasAngTaas.



Jeepney drivers in Quezon City join the press conference while waiting for their turn to ply the road. pic.twitter.com/OQy5x5C0zr — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 14, 2022

Linaban spoke near a group of jeepney drivers at a terminal in Katipunan who were also talking about the oil price hike expected Tuesday.

They shared that they only ply three trips daily and take home a measly P170.

“Kami (jeepney drivers) ginagawa lang tulay ng mga politiko para sila makatawid. Oras na makatawid sila sa sapa, pababayaan na kami.”



PUJ driver Val Bautista says politicians they supported during elections seemed to have forgotten; they’re bearing the brunt of high oil prices. pic.twitter.com/Odb9KvGuHe — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 14, 2022

“Tumanda na akong ganito, puro na lang pangako ang gobyerno.”



72-year old PUJ driver Val Bautista says he is not a recipient of the fuel subsidy. He bought his jeep years ago and the original owner has passed away. Only the owner of the PUJ could claim the ₱6,500 fuel subsidy. pic.twitter.com/fgEnawHKK9 — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 14, 2022

Linaban and others speakers at the press conference urged the jeepney drivers to join in their planned protest actions to denounce what they say as the government's inaction on the high oil prices.

The group of activists kicked off their events with a candle lighting and a rally at a gasoline station in the city.

On Tuesday, they plan to create a human chain in the City of Manila in the morning, and then hold a noise barrage in various parts of the country in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, they will hold a protest in front of the Department of Social Welfare and Development office to question the undistributed financial aid promised to public utility vehicle drivers.

The rally will continue in front of the Department of Labor and Employment as the protesters demand an increase in wages.

The group will also stage a protest in front of Meralco to question the looming increase in electricty rates.

PISTON said that while they will no longer participate in a nationwide transport strike, they will protest the soaring oil prices in another form, the group's leader said.

“Nagkausap ang Alliance of National Transport Coalition. Tuloy ang pagkilos-bukas sa ibang anyo. Sa PISTON, tayo ay magtitipon sa (gasoline station) sa harap ng Blumentrit, Manila. Ang mga truckers sa kanilang mga area mag-stop. Ito ay hindi tigil-pasada. Iba't ibang ano yan protesta,” PISTON's Mody Floranda said.