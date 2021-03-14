PH coronavirus cases spike can be considered 2nd wave, says group

People wearing facemasks as a precaution against COVID-19 pass in front of stalls selling various fruits and gevetables in Quezon City on March 4, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The recent spike in the Philippines' ​COVID-19 cases can be considered as a second wave, a member of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team said Sunday.

The country on Saturday reported 5,000 fresh cases, the highest in nearly 7 months, raising the country’s total number of infections to 616,611.

"Yes, this could be considered as a second wave kasi in terms of peak, pataas talaga ulit tayo. I hope na itong second wave ay hindi mas mataas ang peak kaysa sa first. Sa ibang bansa, 'yung kanilang sumunod na wave ay mas mataas talaga sa first," Jomar Rabajante told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Yes, this could be considered as a second wave because in terms of peak, the number of cases is really increasing. I hope this second wave's peak is not higher than the first, unlike in other countries.)

"Meron po kaming projections. Pwede rin namang bumaba sa 2,000 (daily new cases) ulit, or pwede tayong tumaas as high as 7,000, 7,500 in a day."

(We have projections. It can decrease to 2,000, or it can reach as high as 7,000, 7,500 in a day.)

Quezon City and Manila City lead the areas with the highest increase in COVID-19 cases, said Rabajante.

The rise in cases may be due to increased mobility in densely populated places and the possibility of more transmissible coronavirus variants, including a new one first detected in the Philippines, he added.

"Ayaw ko po sabihin na mag-lockdown lahat. Marami na'ng nagkakaroon ng COVID-19 fatigue. Kailangan natin ng ibang istratehiya. Kailangan ma-promote in terms of education na may COVID-19 pa rin," he said.

(I don't want to say we should go on lockdown. Many have COVID-19 fatigue already. We need a new strategy. We need to promote, in terms of education, that there's still COVID-19.)

Metro Manila mayors have implemented localized lockdowns in a bid to prevent virus transmission. Monday marks the first anniversary of the imposition of community quarantine in the National Capital Region, home to roughly a tenth of the country's population.

On Saturday, the Philippines confirmed a new COVID-19 variant first detected in the country, calling it P.3, with a total of 98 cases so far detected.

The Department of Health also confirmed the detection of the more transmissible Brazil variant, the P.1, in a Filipino who had returned to the Philippines from Brazil.

The Philippines started its vaccination program against COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago, using the products developed by Sinovac and AstraZeneca.