PH reports 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, new record-high for 2021

Hundreds of quarantine protocol violators from different communities in Quezon City are apprehended and processed at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on March 12, 2021 in an effort to curb the new surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday announced 5,000 more COVID-19 cases, a new-record high this year and the highest in nearly 7 months, raising the country’s total number of infections to 616,611.

This, as the health department also reported earlier in the day almost a hundred cases of a variant first detected here in the Philippines, and the detection of the more transmissible variant from Brazil.

The day’s figure is considered the highest since Aug. 26, when the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 5,219 fresh cases, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed. That was also the last time the country’s daily infections topped 5,000.

Active infections reached 56,679, with 92.3 percent of the patients experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said Saturday’s active infections is also the highest since Oct. 3 last year.

The health department logged 72 COVID-related deaths. The Philippines’ death toll due to the virus stood at 12,766.

Recoveries increased by 281 to 547,166. This accounts for 88.7 percent of the country’s total recorded cases.

This is the third straight day that the Philippines logged a record-high daily tally of new infections, with experts warning the need to impose stricter localized lockdowns and border control to stem the virus spread.

WATCH: When will we get vaccinated vs COVID-19? | NXT

