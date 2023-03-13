PNP: Black sand mining possible motive behind Cagayan vice mayor's slay

MANILA - Investigators looking into the shooting of a politician in Nueva Vizcaya are now probing its possible connection to a local dispute.

Philippine National Police chief General Rodolfo Azurin on Monday said Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda was known as a vocal critic of black sand mining operations in the province.

"That's one of the motive na lumalabas sa ngayon because business rivalry in the sense na meron kasing ongoing na yung black sand mining. Yun yung matagal na issue sa Cagayan na kung saan itong mga black sand na ito ay binibenta sa mga Chinese," Azurin said.

The motive came about after further investigation by police into the attack that killed Alameda and five others when they were ambushed in Bagabag town.

"So ito yung isa sa nakikita natin na anggulo because Vice Mayor Alameda had been against sa negosyo na yun na ninegosyo na ibang mga kababayan niya sa Cagayan," Azurin added.

The police are now pursuing several leads and persons of interest in the case.

"We are just trying to solidify yung mga evidence so that it will stand in court and that is also part of the message of Sec. Remulla this morning na kung saan the PNP and the DOJ should work as partner to ensure that all cases that are being investigated by the PNP should stand in court and the conviction rate of the PNP, all the investigations being conducted by the PNP ay tataas," Azurin noted.

RELATED VIDEO: