The Department of Health office in Manila on April 21, 2014. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has recorded 1,454 new HIV cases in January or an average of 46 cases per day, according to the Department of Health.

Of the total reported cases, 79 were adolescents aged 10 to 19 years old and 7 were children less than 10 years old, the agency said.

Almost all of the reported adolescent cases acquired HIV through sexual contact, except one case with no data on the mode of transmission.

Meanwhile, those children aged 2-9 at the time of diagnosis acquired the disease through vertical transmission or mother-to-child transmission while 1 had no data on mode of transmission.

According to the report, some 444 of the reported cases in January were among the youth aged 15-24, of which 96 were reported to have advanced HIV infection.

Meanwhile, 76 of the total reported cases were Filipinos who worked overseas within the past 5 years, whether on land or at sea.

In January, 138 of the newly reported cases were also engaged in transactional sex within the past 12 months.

MODE OF TRANSMISSION, DEATHS

Based on the January 2023 HIV/AIDS & ART Registry of the Philippines, some 1,383 cases or 95 percent were male while 71 or 5 percent were female.

Majority acquired HIV through sexual contact wherein male-to-male sex is the most common with 998 cases. There were 6 who acquired HIV through mother-to-child transmission and 3 through sharing of infected needles.

According to DOH, National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas were the "regions with the most number of newly reported cases".

These regions comprise 69 percent of the total number of cases.

In January 2023, there were also 39 reported deaths due to any cause among people diagnosed with HIV.

Since the first reported HIV infection in the country in 1984, there have been 110,736 confirmed HIV cases and 6,383 reported deaths recorded to the HARP.

— With a report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin