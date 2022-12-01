Home > News HIV positive cases in PH up in 2022 compared to 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 10:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The US government donated thousands of HIV test kits to the Philippines to mark the observance of World AIDS Day. The donation will help to detect the rising number of HIV cases in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight HIV AIDS World AIDS Day health /video/news/12/01/22/bi-says-no-links-between-personnel-trafficking-scheme/video/news/12/01/22/salceda-sovereign-wealth-fund-a-marcos-jr-initiative/business/12/01/22/blockchain-community-sees-life-after-ftx-collapse/sports/12/01/22/sbp-to-address-reyes-coaching-situation-with-tnt-gilas/business/12/01/22/da-tiniyak-na-sapat-ang-suplay-ng-sibuyas