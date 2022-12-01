Home  >  News

HIV positive cases in PH up in 2022 compared to 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 10:33 PM

The US government donated thousands of HIV test kits to the Philippines to mark the observance of World AIDS Day.

The donation will help to detect the rising number of HIV cases in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 1, 2022
