Pimentel urges PDP-Laban mates: Refrain from political talk amid pandemic

MANILA - Former PDP-Laban president Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III on Friday called on his colleagues in the ruling party to refrain from discussing politics as the country continued to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about politics during this period "is not a good time," Pimentel told reporters in a text message.



"I agree with the call of Sec. Cusi. This is not a good time to talk about politics," Pimentel said, referring to party president Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi's earlier call on party members to refrain from discussing politics.



Pimentel said this a day after a group of administration party stalwarts openly called on President Rodrigo Duterte to run as Vice President in the 2022 elections, when his term ends.

On the same day, Duterte said in a speech that his long-time ally Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go wants to become President, which the latter quickly dismissed in a prepared statement as a "joke."

The President said this shortly after he and his former close aide topped a recent survey about possible presidential-vice presidential tandems in the 2022 elections.



"Biro lang ng Pangulo iyon... Please count me out sa usaping pulitika sa 2022," Go said.



(The President was just joking... Please count me out on political talk for 2022.)

"Magbabago lang siguro ang isip ko kung tatakbong Vice President si Pangulong Duterte," he said.



(I probably will only change my mind if President Duterte decides to run for vice president.)

