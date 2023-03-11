Members of Bantag Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page



MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard has formally asked the help of the United States in cleaning up the oil spill off the waters in Oriental Mindoro, its chief said on Saturday.

Coast Guard commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said a letter formalizing the request had a "generic" content.

"Kung ano ang tulong na ibibigay nila, response equipment... and everything. Kung ano ang sa aabot ng kanilang kakayahan na maibibigay sa atin. They know it kung ano ang ating kailangan sa panahon na ito," Abu said during a media forum in Quezon City.

"They have more experience and knowledge in this issue. It's just a matter of making known to them that we are asking assistance from them," he said.

The Coast Guard chief said "many countries" had presented to assist the country in containing the oil spill, as they race to clean this up in less than four months.

"Sa Lunes, may ibang bansa na gustong makita ang pamunuan ng PCG to be able to extend assistance to figure out how they would be of help sa Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine government," he said.

They are in need of more remote-operated vehicles now that they located the oil tanker, said Abu. The PCG has these vehicles but it could not penetrate 400 meters deep where the vessel is.

It will also help "by way of having these advanced equipment, technology, by way of getting the oil."

The Presidential Communications Office earlier said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will work with the US, which is open to deploying its military for responding to the oil spill.

US forces are set to participate in the Philippine-led Balikatan military exercises this year.

The DENR added that South Korea is also open to helping the country in containing the oil spill.

Japan has already taken part in the Philippine efforts.

A ship sank with its cargo of 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil on Feb. 28 as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The Coast Guard this week already confirmed that the oil spill has reached Caluya, Antique.