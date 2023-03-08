Volunteers clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2, 2023. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page/File

MANILA — Volunteers from different countries have expressed their willingness to help the Philippines contain the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will work with the US, which is open to deploying its military for responding to the oil spill.

This, as US forces are set to participate in the Philippine-led Balikatan military exercises this year.

DENR Secretary Antonia Loyzaga was cited as saying that Japan and South Korea are also willing to help contain the oil spill.

A ship sank with its cargo of 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in late February.

The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that the oil spill has reached Caluya, Antique.

Residents from municipalities in Oriental Mindoro were told to avoid fishing activities due to possible oil hazards. Marine experts have also said that more than 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass may be affected by the oil spill.

The DENR is also "coordinating with the provincial local government units the vessel owner, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development as potential additional source of funds for the cash-for-work program as assistance to the affected residents," the statement read.

Areas affected by the incident will be given aid and temporary means of livelihood, both Loyzaga and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

A Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources official said it will also provide relief assistance to fishermen.

According to BFAR chief information officer Nazario Briguera, 11,000 fisherfolk in Oriental Mindoro alone were affected by the oil spill.

Authorities are still estimating the damage and people affected in Antique.