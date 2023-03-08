Home  >  News

Gov't hopes to finish Mindoro oil spill cleanup in under 4 months

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2023 10:24 PM

A massive clean up of the oil spill in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro will begin this Friday.

Residents who will help in the clean up efforts will be compensated. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 8, 2023
