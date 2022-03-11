A health worker prepares as residents queue to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Friday. Metro Manila LGUs have strengthened vaccination efforts in a bid to protect residents from an infection surge driven by the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it extended the shelf life of 4 more batches of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and cleared Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills for emergency use.

Government said it was considering to donate the near expiry AstraZeneca jabs to countries with low vaccination rates if their shelf life is not extended.

Regulators earlier approved the drug maker's application to extend the shelf life of 8 batches of AstraZeneca vaccine doses, said FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez.

"Marami na pong [batches ang] na-extend na shelf life, 8. Ngayong araw po, 4 po ang ilalabas namin... AstraZeneca po 'yun, 4 na batches ng vaccine po ang na-evaluate ng FDA," he said in a televised briefing.

(The FDA has extended the shelf life of 8 batches. Today we'll be announcing the extension of 4 more... These are 4 batches of AstraZeneca vaccine which the FDA evaluated.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Gutierrez added that regulators on Thursday granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid.

Data from a mid-to-late stage study in November showed Paxlovid was nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths compared to placebo, in adults at high risk of severe illness.

Regulators on Thursday also approved the EUA of Bangladeshi molnupiravir brand Molenzapir.

A World Health Organization panel last week backed the use of molnupiravir for high-risk patients such as the immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people and those with chronic diseases.

Meantime, the FDA has released an advisory warning the public against buying the following unregistered alcohol products.

Alcoclean 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol with Moisturizer Nectarine Blossom- Inspired Scent

Alco Clean 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol with Moisturizer Angel’s Breath Scent

Alco Clean 70 percent Isopropyl Alcohol with Moisturizer Dove scent 500 mL

Alco Clean 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol with Moisturizer CK-One Summer-Inspired 3.2 Liters

Alco Clean 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol with Moisturizer Green Tea Scent

— With a report from Reuters

