FDA approves more brands of molnupiravir, OKs local manufacturing

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of more brands of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir, including a local manufacturer, and is evaluating Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment course Paxlovid, its chief said Wednesday.

FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez, in a taped public briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, said the following brands have received emergency use authorization:

Molnarz (Faberco)

Molnaflu (Medethix)

Auxilto (German Quality Pharma)

Molxvir (Sun Pharma)

Molnatris (Mykan)

Molnupiravir Generic (Lloyd Laboratories/Dr. Zen’s Research)

Lloyd Laboratories can produce 1 million capsules per year to accommodate 25,000 to 50,000 COVID-19 patients, according to Gutierrez.

Generic products are usually sold for 30 percent to 50 percent less the price of branded ones, he said. Products granted an EUA can only be bought by the national government, Gutierrez added.

"Idedeliver po ito ng DOH (Department of Health) sa health facilities and healthcare providers, sila po ang magaadminister at magpoprovide nito sa mga pasyente," he said in a televised public briefing Wednesday.

(These will be delivered by the DOH to health facilities and healthcare providers, who will administer and provide these to patients.)

Molnupiravir is a prescription drug used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, Gutierrez said.

"Kailangan inumin po ito ng pasyente (The patient should take this) under the strict supervision po ng (of a) physician," he said.

Pfizer has also submitted its application for emergency use authorization of Paxlovid, Gutierrez said.

"Under evaluation na rin po ito. So puwede ako magbigay ng update uli sa darating na mga araw," he said during Duterte's "Talk To The People" aired Monday.

(It's now under evaluation. I can give updates in the coming days.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV