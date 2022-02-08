MANILA - Government has set a price cap for COVID-19 antigen self-test kits and has lowered the price cap for antigen testing services, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The cost for antigen testing services was lowered to P660 from P960, while the price cap of a self-administered antigen test kit was set at P350, according to DOH Department Circular No. 2021-0323-B, dated Jan. 28.

"All DOH-licensed health facilities and clinical laboratories providing antigen RDT service, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers selling antigen rapid diagnostic test kits shall strictly comply with the mandated price cap," the circular read.

Complaints on facilities that charge prices exceeding the cap shall be reported to the Health Facilities and Services Regulatory Bureau, it added.

