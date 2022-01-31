COVID self-test kits best used within 7 days from symptom onset, says DOH

MANILA - Antigen testing is recommended only for symptomatic individuals and tests are best done within 7 days from the onset of symptoms, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday in its official guidelines on self-administered test kits.

While self-administered antigen test kits may be used when "if the capacity for timely RT-PCR results is limited or not available," the RT-PCR test remains to be "the preferred diagnostic method for COVID-19," the DOH said in a memorandum dated January 26, 2022.

"The use of self-test antigen kits is not recommended for asymptomatic close contacts and the screening of asymptomatic individuals," the document read.

Those who would test positive via self-test kits would automatically be considered as "confirmed COVID-19 cases," the DOH said.

"All symptomatic individuals, suspect, probable, or confirmed cases detected through DOH-recognized testing modalities shall immediately isolate and instruct their respective close contacts to quarantine, consistent with the amended quarantine and isolation period requirements," it said.

As of January, the FDA has granted a special certification for the sale of 2 COVID-19 self-test kits in the Philippines.

All manufacturers have been mandated to provide the following instructional materials for buyers of COVID-19 self-test kits:

instructions for use that are readable, user-friendly, and simplified to provide adequate guidance to the lay public on the test kit’s proper administration

step-by-step video guide specific to the antigen kit for easy reference of the public

Filipino-language translation of the reference materials in plain language format, and preferably with other additional regional dialect translations if available

The Health department also underscored that used self-administered antigen test kits are "considered as infectious waste" and "must be separated from other wastes and have a dedicated area or space during handling and collection."

While the DOH has allowed both public offices and private individuals to "procure, distribute, or dispense" Food and Drug Administration-approved (FDA) self-test kits "without need for a valid prescription," the agency noted that local governments must monitor the sale and use of these contraptions.

"All individuals with a positive self-antigen test shall report to their Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) or healthcare provider," the DOH said.

"LGUs and telemedicine providers accredited by the DOH shall put in place their own reporting system to facilitate the necessary local COVID-19 response upon detection of a positive case through self-testing."

While the memorandum notes that the DOH is expected to "develop and maintain an online self-reporting system for individuals to report their respective test results," the agency has yet to say when it would launch that said portal.

