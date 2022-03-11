Members of the University of the Philippines student council and Save our Schools Network light candles near the UP Oblation to pay tribute to volunteer teacher and human rights advocate Chad Booc who was killed by the government troops along with 4 others during an alleged encounter in Davao de Oro on February 24, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — A forensic pathologist on Friday released the result of autopsy she conducted on the body of Lumad teacher Chad Booc, whom the military claimed was a communist rebel killed in an alleged encounter in New Bataan, Davao de Oro last month.

Based on the examination of Dr. Raquel Fortun, there were multiple gunshot wounds and abrasions found in the body of Booc.

His spleen was also lacerated along with other major parts of the body, such as the adrenal gland and spinal cord.

"Even if he had been attended to, he would not survive. It was a homicide," said Fortun.

The military claimed Booc, along with 4 others, were killed in an alleged encounter last February 24 in New Bataan, Davao De Oro. But the Communist Party of the Philippines denied its local fighters in the area had an armed encounter with government forces that day.

Napoleon Booc, father of Chad, expressed his dismay and is contemplating to press charges.

"I'm not sure yet but I will seek advise,” he said.

Booc was laid to rest last Wednesday in Cebu City.