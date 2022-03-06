Tribute to 'New Bataan 5'

MULTIMEDIA

Students, rights advocates light candles, call for justice for 'New Bataan 5'

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the University of the Philippines student council and Save our Schools Network light candles near the UP Oblation on Sunday, to pay tribute to volunteer teacher and human rights advocate Chad Booc who was allegedly killed by the military along with 4 others during an encounter in New Bataan in Davao de Oro on February 24, 2022. The Lumad students decried the killings and demanded justice for their slain teacher.