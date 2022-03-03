Kinondena ng SOS ang tinatawag nilang "massacre" sa mga kinilala nilang lumad volunteer teachers. Save our Schools Network

MAYNILA —Nanawagan ang Save our Schools Network (SOS) sa militar na pabilisin ang proseso sa pag-release ng mga bangkay ng mga napaslang nila sa umano'y engkuwentro noong Pebrero 24 sa New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

Matatandaang sinabi ng militar na mga miyembro ng New People's Army (NPA) sina lumad school volunteer teachers Chad Booc at Gelejurain Ngujo, community health worker Elegyn Balonga, at 2 nilang driver. Itinatanggi ito ng SOS.

Sa ngayon, ang mga labi pa lang ni Ngujo ang naiuwi ng pamilya sa North Cotabato, ang kaniyang hometown.

"The remains have been in the AFP's custody for a week yet the police and military are still not able to prepare the documents. This is clearly a deliberate attempt to deny the attainment of justice that the families and friends have been calling for," ayon sa SOS nitong Huwebes.

Kinondena din ng SOS ang tinatawag nilang "massacre" sa mga kinilala nilang lumad volunteer teachers.

"Last February 23, Lumad volunteer teachers Chad, Gelejurain, community health worker Elegyn, and two accompanying drivers, Robert Aragon and Tirso Añar, were traveling from New Bataan, Davao de Oro, where they were conducting a community visit as part of their research work. They were on their way back to Davao City when they were massacred by state forces," ayon sa SOS.

Pero nanindigan ang 1001st Infantry Battalion na mayroong nangyaring serye ng engkuwentro na nauwi sa pagkamatay ng 5 tinatawag nilang mga "communist terrorist."

—Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

