MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos on Friday rejected Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's assertion that she was to blame for the "delayed" ratification of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a priority measure of the Palace.



"The change in Executive Secretary may have resulted in the late transmittal of RCEP. But I can hardly be pointed out as the cause of delay in its passage," Marcos said in a statement.

The "late" passage of RCEP is part of what allegedly irked Malacañang with Zubiri, according to a news report. The report alleged that Zubiri was flagged for the Senate's "low output" in terms of passing laws.

To defend himself, Zubiri explained that "the delay in the passage of RCEP was due to the lack of support it got from the main sponsor herself who is the chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations," referring to Marcos.

But according to Marcos, she had already conducted a public consultation regarding RCEP way before the Office of the President transmitted the RCEP ratification package to the Senate on November 29, 2022.

"The ratification package was referred to my committee only on December 6. In less than a week, on December 12, I conducted the first formal hearing. Again, the concerned departments were unresponsive," Marcos said.

"I asked Senate President Zubiri's help to get these agencies to respond adequately and in concrete terms, but to no avail," she added.

Without assurance from government agencies that agriculture workers would be protected under RCEP, Marcos said she refused to sponsor the bill before the plenary.

"I immediately told the Senate leadership that I would not be able to sponsor the measure without adequate protection for farmers, fisherfolk, and MSME's, as well as aggressive measures against smuggling," Marcos explained.

On February 21, the Senate ratified RCEP, with 20 senators voting in its favor, Sen. Risa Hontiveros voting no, and Marcos abstaining.

