MANILA (UPDATE) — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday addressed a news report claiming that he "nearly lost" the chamber's top post after Malacañang allegedly flagged his "lack of productivity."

A news website, citing unnamed sources, claimed on Tuesday that the Palace was unhappy with Zubiri's performance in the Senate due to his supposedly "low output" in terms of passing key legislative measures.

Zubiri called the article "nothing but tabloid gossip rubbish" and a "figment of someone’s boredom."

"There has been no talk of leadership changes as well as any warnings from any one on the low output of the Senate," Zubiri said.

He also defended the Senate's performance, insisting that it was a separate institution and not a "rubber stamp."

"First off all the Senate carefully studies each and every measure as we debate on this thoroughly to improve every draft legislation. With due respect, we are not a rubber stamp institution," he said.

According to Zubiri, he will "gladly step down" if he is no longer supported by his colleagues.

"At the end of the day I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues and if there are 13 votes to elect a new Senate President then I will gladly step down," he said.

Some senators also defended Zubiri, calling him a "very good leader."

"I think Sen. Zubiri is a very good leader... They should be given a chance as it is way too early to pass judgement," Sen. Sonny Angara said.

"I and majority of senators are satisfied and happy with the leadership of Senate President Zubiri," Sen. JV Ejercito said.

"This news article is obviously a desperate and pathetic move to destroy not only the reputation of Senate President Migz Zubiri but also to destabilize the integrity of the Senate as an institution," Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said.

“This (news article) is totally untrue... Let us focus on our job, to enact laws that best serves our people, at this crucial time in our national life. Let’s not waste any minute on useless, imaginary thoughts that do not uplift lives,” Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda said.



Zubiri "enjoys the full trust and support of the majority," Sen. Win Gatchalian said.



“Sen. Migz is one of the most progressive, hardworking and unifying Senate Presidents... Very strong support from his colleagues,” Sen. Grace Poe said.

During the opening of the 19th Congress, Zubiri was elected as Senate President by 19 out of 24 senators.

—With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News


