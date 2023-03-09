Zubiri slams 'black prop' amid anti-Charter change stance

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri during the launching of the eCongress website Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the National Museum. Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri believes that his refusal to prioritize Charter change (Cha-cha) is what made him a target of "black propaganda" and a possible ouster plot.

"Actually, may source din ako na nagsabi na dahil sa position ko nga on Charter change. Ginagamit nila yung mabagal daw na output ng Senado," Zubiri said.

Zubiri was pertaining to a report claiming that Malacañang was unsatisfied with his performance as Senate President due to the chamber's "low output" in terms of bills passed into law. The report claimed Zubiri "nearly lost" the Senate's top post.

Asked who may be behind the allegations, Zubiri said he has no clue.

"I have no clue. Your guess is as good as mine. It's part of our territory as leader of the Senate. There always have been talks of coup rumors and black propaganda is all around," he said.

The Senate President insisted that Cha-cha is not their priority since President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. himself said the same thing.

"It is not the priority of the President, it is also not our priority. Binabatikos na nga kami na hindi namin natatapos yung aming legislative agenda tapos Charter Change pa ang pag-uusapan? Aabot ng taon-taon iyan," Zubiri said.

He also echoed sentiments that revisions in the Charter could go beyond economic provisions as promised by some lawmakers.

"Ang mangyayari diyan, baka hindi natin mapigilan na may biglang political amendments na maipapasok, magtanggal ng term limits, o extension ng mga terms. Siyempre magagalit ang taong bayan diyan," he said.

The lower House is set to pass on final reading next week the implementing bill that called for a Constitutional convention to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

In the Senate, proposals for Charter change remain at the committee level led by Sen. Robin Padilla.