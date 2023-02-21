MANILA — With or without the Senate leadership’s support, Sen. Robin Padilla said Tuesday he will resume conducting his charter change consultation hearings next month.

“Kami po’y magkakaroon na ng hearing pagdating po ng buwan ng Marso. Una po yan sa Luzon yan, sa Visayas at sa Mindanao po,” Padilla said.

Padilla, chairperson of the Senate constitutional amendments and revision of codes committee, expressed elation to learn that their counterpart committee in the lower House has approved the Resolution of Both Houses that seeks to amend the 1987 Constitution.

The remaining issue, however, is the chosen mode of the lower House panel, which is for Constitutional Convention.

Padilla is eyeing the amend the Charter via Constituent Assembly, just like what is espoused by their party PDP-Laban.

“Advocacy po talaga natin yan, ang pagbabago ng ating Saligang Batas… Naniniwala naman po kami na pwede kaming mag-usap ng Mababang Kapulungan sa usapin na ito,” Padilla said.

But Padilla’s level of interest in tackling charter change was in contrast to that of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada who is his political ally.

Both the President and the Senate have already stated that Charter change is not in the list of its priorities, Estrada said.

“It is not in contained in the LEDAC, or in the legislative agenda. So we don’t bother it,” Estrada said.

“Maybe if he (Padilla) wants to change the form of government through federalism, federal form of government, that will take time. Because that will entail a lot of intensive debates here in the Senate. Pero yung mga economic provisions, maybe. Baka sakaling pagbigyan,” he added.

Asked for his thoughts about the idea of introducing political amendments in the Constitution, Estrada said: “Extending the term limits again? That is self-serving.”

Padilla’s PDP-Laban partymate, Sen. Francis Tolentino on the other hand looks at charter change via ConCon as “more democratic.”

“More democratic in terms of electing new delegates to draft and revise the Constitution. More palatable to the critics before,” Tolentino.

Still, a thorough discussion on the proposed amendment to the Constitution must be made, he said, considering that others may attempt to inject political provisions during the deliberation.

“Let it evolve through a process. Let all the voices be heard so let this undergo a process… Iyon (inserting political provisions) yung danger dun e, iyon yung ayaw nung iba. You might open the Pandora’s box,” Tolentino said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros meanwhile said that amending the Constitution is not yet time even if ConCon is the best way to effect Cha-cha.

“Dahil may napakarami pang mas urgent at importanteng problema. Pinagu-usapan natin ang presyo ng asukal at lahat ng pagkain, lahat ng produkto at serbisyo. Mas urgent problem ang inflation, ang working conditions ng ating mga manggagawa, ng entrepreneurs na Pilipino. Ang pagpapatupad ng Universal Health Care Law,” Hontiveros said.

“Ang mga problema dyan ay hindi nakaugat sa ating Konstitusyon. Nakaugat sa good governance, sa predictability ng policies, yung equal application of the law din… hindi ngayon. Hindi pa rin ngayon,” she added.